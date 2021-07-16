Bridge And ReflectionsDSC_1179

What a day we've had. This morning I dropped some photos off with a local printer. We then drove to Mandurah (30kms south) to sort out some business. As we were meeting friends for dinner we decided to have coffee and cake instead of lunch and then head for home. When we were half way home I got a call from another set of friends who live in Mandurah to ask what our ETA was. We'd forgotten that a couple of weeks ago we'd arranged to pick them up and have lunch at a tavern just south of Mandurah. A quick U turn had us heading back to Mandurah for a slightly later lunch than originally planned. While we were at lunch our neighbour's son phoned to ask if he could borrow a camera and pick it up in about 2 hours. Not one of my batteries was fully charged so after lunch it was mad dash home again to sort out batteries, give Michael a quick run through with my camera, have a quick play with some indoor shots of my broken orchid stem, then get ready to go out for dinner. https://365project.org/merrelyn/themes-and-comp/2021-07-16
It's now 9.30pm, I'm stuffed to the gills and exhausted.
This was the only outside shot that I took today.