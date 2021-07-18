Previous
There's A Bit More Shelter Here!_7180688 by merrelyn
199 / 365

There's A Bit More Shelter Here!_7180688

This morning was pretty wet and miserable once again. I heard the honey eaters out in the garden between showers and went to investigate. I got a couple of reasonable shots of them, but this one of the dove sitting next to my Nutmeg Bush won out.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Lovely tones and light.
July 18th, 2021  
