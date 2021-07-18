Sign up
199 / 365
There's A Bit More Shelter Here!_7180688
This morning was pretty wet and miserable once again. I heard the honey eaters out in the garden between showers and went to investigate. I got a couple of reasonable shots of them, but this one of the dove sitting next to my Nutmeg Bush won out.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3209
photos
207
followers
122
following
54% complete
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th July 2021 11:09am
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
nutmeg_bush
,
sixws-120
KV
ace
Lovely tones and light.
July 18th, 2021
