203 / 365
Limited Beach Access Down This Path _7220745
It was lovely to get out for a walk without worrying about rain. Many of the access paths to the beach were rather wet.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
path
,
gate
,
puddles
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-120
,
landscape-40
Lin
ace
Beautiful sky colors
July 22nd, 2021
