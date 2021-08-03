Sign up
The Colours Of The Kimberley DSC_1341
This is part of the road we travelled to reach our campsite at Carawine Gorge.The countryside we drove through was beautiful.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3227
photos
206
followers
122
following
Tags
road
,
hills
,
gravel
,
wildflowers
,
skull_springs_rd
,
kimberley_colours
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and I love the colors.
August 7th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture...love the colors, layers, composition
August 7th, 2021
Kate
ace
Looks like a well-maintained dirt road.
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 7th, 2021
