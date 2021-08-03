Previous
The Colours Of The Kimberley DSC_1341 by merrelyn
215 / 365

The Colours Of The Kimberley DSC_1341

This is part of the road we travelled to reach our campsite at Carawine Gorge.The countryside we drove through was beautiful.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and I love the colors.
August 7th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture...love the colors, layers, composition
August 7th, 2021  
Kate ace
Looks like a well-maintained dirt road.
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 7th, 2021  
