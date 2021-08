Golden Hour Around Shay Gap DSC_6856

After leaving Marble Bar, we were back on dirt roads as we made our way towards the area that was once the town of Shay Gap. Now you battle to find it on a map. The landscape as we approached Shay Gap was spectacular. We drove through beautiful red, rocky peaks and flat topped mesas. The clouds were building as we set up camp and there were hints of rainbows in the distance as the setting sun lit up up this gorgeous peak.