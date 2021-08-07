Sign up
219 / 365
Patterns In The Sand.._8071141
at Eighty Mile Beach. I managed a quick walk the beach before we headed off on the 5hour trip to Broome. I loved the patterns caused by the receding tide.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
patterns
,
eighty_mile_beach
summerfield
ace
those look like from the monolithic era. aces!
August 8th, 2021
