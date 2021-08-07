Previous
Patterns In The Sand.._8071141 by merrelyn
219 / 365

Patterns In The Sand.._8071141

at Eighty Mile Beach. I managed a quick walk the beach before we headed off on the 5hour trip to Broome. I loved the patterns caused by the receding tide.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

summerfield ace
those look like from the monolithic era. aces!
August 8th, 2021  
