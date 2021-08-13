Previous
Sunset Reflections_8131697 by merrelyn
225 / 365

Sunset Reflections_8131697

Today we drove to the top of the Dampier Peninsular. The coastal views from the campsites were beautiful but we have no desire to move from our lovely shady spot.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, such a wonderful spot.
August 17th, 2021  
