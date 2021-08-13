Sign up
225 / 365
Sunset Reflections_8131697
Today we drove to the top of the Dampier Peninsular. The coastal views from the campsites were beautiful but we have no desire to move from our lovely shady spot.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3240
photos
207
followers
122
following
62% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th August 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
dam
,
tank
,
windmill
,
theme-landscapes
,
dampier_peninsular
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, such a wonderful spot.
August 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
