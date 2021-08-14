Previous
Sunset At The Creek DSC_7371 by merrelyn
Sunset At The Creek DSC_7371

There have been several bushfires burning on the Cape, some controlled burns and others not. As a result there has been quite a smoke haze in the area.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a colourful capture!
August 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Pity this gorgeous colour has been caused by fire, hope that it is soon extinguished.
August 17th, 2021  
