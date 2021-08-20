Previous
It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843 by merrelyn
232 / 365

It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843

I couldn't resist stopping to photograph this beautiful little bee eater as we were driving down to the beach at The 80 Mile Beach Caravan Park.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Fabulous capture!
August 21st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Brilliant capture
August 21st, 2021  
