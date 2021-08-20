Sign up
232 / 365
It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843
I couldn't resist stopping to photograph this beautiful little bee eater as we were driving down to the beach at The 80 Mile Beach Caravan Park.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
birds
sixws-121
80_mile_beach
rainbow_bee_eater
narayani
Fabulous capture!
August 21st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant capture
August 21st, 2021
