What About Me Mum, I'm Hungry!!_8212024

There were so many birds in and around the campground at 80 Mile Beach.Until I saw this feeding session, I thought that there were two different varieties of finches in the area. I the discovered that the juveniles don't have the orange beak of the adults.

I was thrilled to get a series of shots of the babies being fed. The light was fading and I was shooting through a bush.