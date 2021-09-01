Donkey Orchids _9012667

The closer we get to home the colder it's getting, but there are still swathes of wildflowers to be seen. It was 14 degrees when we pulled into town and certainly doesn't feel like Spring.

We arrived in Toodyay today and tomorrow we're heading to Northam for four nights. The Western Australian Photographic Federation conference runs from Friday to Sunday and Pam and I are attending. The conference was going to coincide with the National Ballooning Championships with were also going to be held in Northam. Unfortunately the Ballooning had to be cancelled because of the Covid situation in the Eastern States.

We're back in a caravan park so I'll try to catch up on some posting.