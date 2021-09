A Miniature Landscape DSC_8161

The moss on a limestone wall at the Northam Caravan Park caught my eye as we were packing up this morning.

We arrived home at around 11am. The caravan is unpacked, most of the washing has been done and some of the weeds in the garden have been tackled. I've set up the new Six Word Story challenge and the Eye of the Beholder challenge. Now it feels like I haven't been away. 😊