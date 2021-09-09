Sign up
251 / 365
A Berry In A Gilded Cage DSC_7724
I cleaned up the fallen cape gooseberries when we got home and found quite a few in this state.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3268
photos
205
followers
121
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th September 2021 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
macro
,
decomposition
,
cape_gooseberries
