Previous
Next
Dolphin Quay, Mandurah _9123133 by merrelyn
254 / 365

Dolphin Quay, Mandurah _9123133

Today we had a delightful, if somewhat late, celebratory lunch for our granddaughter's 14th birthday. After lunch we had a walk around the area.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise