I Wonder What They're Saying? DSC_8269 by merrelyn
255 / 365

I Wonder What They're Saying? DSC_8269

I couldn't resist a sneaky shot when I saw this couple silhouetted against the setting sun.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
&quot;Kate and Leo didn't do it that way&quot; ??

And what a fabulous candid sunset scene
September 13th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
That's quite lovely
September 13th, 2021  
