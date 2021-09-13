Sign up
255 / 365
I Wonder What They're Saying? DSC_8269
I couldn't resist a sneaky shot when I saw this couple silhouetted against the setting sun.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
sunset
,
couple
,
silhouettes
,
rockingham
JackieR
ace
"Kate and Leo didn't do it that way" ??
And what a fabulous candid sunset scene
September 13th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
That's quite lovely
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
And what a fabulous candid sunset scene