316 / 365
Do They Serve Decent Food Here? _B155277
For six word story 124.
We don't often get long billed corollas at our feeder so I was pleased to see this one and some of it's friends this morning.
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3338
photos
201
followers
120
following
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
sixws-124
,
long_billed_corella
narayani
Cute capture
November 16th, 2021
