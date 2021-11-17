Sign up
318 / 365
Flying Into The Sunset DSC_9641
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3340
photos
201
followers
120
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th November 2021 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
birds
,
clouds
,
seagulls
,
rays
,
island
,
silhouettes
Yoland
ace
Beautiful capture.
November 17th, 2021
