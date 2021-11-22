Sign up
325 / 365
Another Jumping Orchid For My CollectionDSC_9704
My phalaenopsis orchids haven't done very well this year. I don't think that they appreciated being left outside for six weeks during Winter while we were away in the caravan.
I was very pleased to have this beauty find it's way into my trolley.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3347
photos
201
followers
120
following
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
7
4
2
365 - 2021
NIKON D7200
22nd November 2021 5:22pm
flowers
orchids
phalaenopsis
Linda
Gorgeous!
November 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
No, I don't think they like to be ignored in winter. You found a beautiful replacement ;-)
November 22nd, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2021
Nina Ganci
wow! you sure do have green fingers
Impressive focus and capture of this beauty
fav
November 22nd, 2021
