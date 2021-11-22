Previous
Another Jumping Orchid For My CollectionDSC_9704 by merrelyn
325 / 365

My phalaenopsis orchids haven't done very well this year. I don't think that they appreciated being left outside for six weeks during Winter while we were away in the caravan.
I was very pleased to have this beauty find it's way into my trolley.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
89% complete

View this month »

Linda
Gorgeous!
November 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
No, I don't think they like to be ignored in winter. You found a beautiful replacement ;-)
November 22nd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2021  
Nina Ganci
wow! you sure do have green fingers
Impressive focus and capture of this beauty
fav
November 22nd, 2021  
