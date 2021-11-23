Sign up
Caught Between Sips DSC_8640
I'd love to have more exotic species of butterflies in my garden, but I have to be content with the white cabbage variety and have plenty of them.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3348
photos
201
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd November 2021 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
butterflies
,
statice
,
white_cabbage_butterfly
