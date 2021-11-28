Previous
Enjoying The Bounty While It Lasts _B285768 by merrelyn
331 / 365

Enjoying The Bounty While It Lasts _B285768

My jacaranda is blooming beautifully and the wattlebirds are making the most of the flowers while they last.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
