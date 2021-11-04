Sign up
Tweaked Daisies DSC_1438
For Rainbow2022 - indigo
I was struggling to find indigo flowers for this week so I resorted to changing these from their natural magenta colouring to this.
4th November 2021
4th Nov 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th November 2021 1:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
,
indigo
,
wildflowers
