29 / 365
Nature's FireworksDSC_9124
As I was about to throw this dead fennel plant in the bin the structure of the dried flower head caught my eye. Check it on black if you have time and the inclination :)
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3423
photos
201
followers
119
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
24
232
758
25
26
27
28
29
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st January 2022 9:08am
Tags
flowers
,
dried
,
fennel
,
eotb-140
narayani
Speccy!
January 31st, 2022
KV
ace
Perfect title… so nicely done.
January 31st, 2022
