Previous
Next
Nature's FireworksDSC_9124 by merrelyn
29 / 365

Nature's FireworksDSC_9124

As I was about to throw this dead fennel plant in the bin the structure of the dried flower head caught my eye. Check it on black if you have time and the inclination :)
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Speccy!
January 31st, 2022  
KV ace
Perfect title… so nicely done.
January 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise