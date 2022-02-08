Sign up
37 / 365
Waiting For Paddlers_2089011
Graham had an orthodontist appointment in East Fremantle this morning. We couldn't pass up the chance for a walk beside the river when he was done.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3439
photos
201
followers
119
following
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
34
763
764
35
36
765
37
766
Views
4
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th February 2022 11:14am
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
river
,
canoes
,
swan_river
,
east_fremantle
