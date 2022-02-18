Previous
Which One Do Want To Drive?P2189485
Which One Do Want To Drive?P2189485

The boating channels regularly silt up so they need to be dredged most years and then the sand is carted away. I'm sure that these fellows were wishing that they could be out there playing Tonka trucks.
18th February 2022

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana
Lol, I can just imagine the words being exchanged.
February 18th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Interesting to speculate on their topic of conversation. Looks a lovely day to be sat with friends.
February 18th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
LOL Love your title and I love the colors, too.
February 18th, 2022  
Sue Cooper
I love your title too. Made me smile.
February 18th, 2022  
