49 / 365
Which One Do Want To Drive?P2189485
The boating channels regularly silt up so they need to be dredged most years and then the sand is carted away. I'm sure that these fellows were wishing that they could be out there playing Tonka trucks.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th February 2022 7:20am
Tags
beach
,
people
,
machinery
,
digger
,
trucks
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-127
Diana
ace
Lol, I can just imagine the words being exchanged.
February 18th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Interesting to speculate on their topic of conversation. Looks a lovely day to be sat with friends.
February 18th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love your title and I love the colors, too.
February 18th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
I love your title too. Made me smile.
February 18th, 2022
