Previous
Next
Getting Ready For A Day On The Water P2199526 by merrelyn
50 / 365

Getting Ready For A Day On The Water P2199526

In order to beat the today's heat, we had a pre-breakfast walk along Rockingham Beach. It was glorious. The ocean was like a millpond. If I'd had my bathers I could have almost been tempted to go for a swim.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
Beautiful beach scene.
February 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise