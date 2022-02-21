Previous
Next
Peace DSC_9534 by merrelyn
52 / 365

Peace DSC_9534

There was a shortage of birds and bugs in my garden today and when a few did show up they brought the wind with them. Luckily, I was rather taken by the morning light on my Peace rose so I took a couple of shots when I was hunting for insects.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise