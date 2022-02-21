Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Peace DSC_9534
There was a shortage of birds and bugs in my garden today and when a few did show up they brought the wind with them. Luckily, I was rather taken by the morning light on my Peace rose so I took a couple of shots when I was hunting for insects.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3467
photos
202
followers
119
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Latest from all albums
49
776
777
50
51
778
52
779
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st February 2022 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
peace
,
garden
,
roses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close