They Could Have Filled It Up P2239680 by merrelyn
They Could Have Filled It Up P2239680

This afternoon the New Holland Honeyeaters were flitting about, chirping happily. They wouldn't stay still for a photo until they discovered my neighbour's birdbath.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are the cutest little birds. Beautifully captures.
February 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 23rd, 2022  
