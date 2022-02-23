Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
They Could Have Filled It Up P2239680
This afternoon the New Holland Honeyeaters were flitting about, chirping happily. They wouldn't stay still for a photo until they discovered my neighbour's birdbath.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3471
photos
202
followers
119
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
51
778
52
779
780
53
781
54
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2022 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
birdbath
,
new_holland_honeyeaters
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are the cutest little birds. Beautifully captures.
February 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close