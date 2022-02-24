Sign up
One That I'm Used To Seeing DSC_9555
These damselflies are certainly not as pretty as the last one I posted. Unfortunately I haven't seen anymore of them. BoB if you have time.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3473
photos
202
followers
119
following
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
damselflies
Diana
ace
It sure is pretty enough for me, we hardly see any here.
February 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
What huuuuge eyes it has!!
February 24th, 2022
