Previous
Next
One That I'm Used To Seeing DSC_9555 by merrelyn
55 / 365

One That I'm Used To Seeing DSC_9555

These damselflies are certainly not as pretty as the last one I posted. Unfortunately I haven't seen anymore of them. BoB if you have time.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure is pretty enough for me, we hardly see any here.
February 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
What huuuuge eyes it has!!
February 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise