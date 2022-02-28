Sign up
59 / 365
Dad Is Taking Over Feeding Duties P2280014
This juvenile galah was certainly making it known that he was hungry. He was creating quite a din in the jacaranda. Mum was taking a break on another branch while Dad fed him.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3482
photos
203
followers
119
following
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
56
57
784
58
785
59
233
786
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th February 2022 5:21pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeding
,
galahs
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So cute, great timing!
February 28th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely to capture this!
February 28th, 2022
