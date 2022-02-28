Previous
Dad Is Taking Over Feeding Duties P2280014

28th February 2022
Dad Is Taking Over Feeding Duties P2280014

This juvenile galah was certainly making it known that he was hungry. He was creating quite a din in the jacaranda. Mum was taking a break on another branch while Dad fed him.
Merrelyn

Esther Rosenberg ace
So cute, great timing!
February 28th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely to capture this!
February 28th, 2022  
