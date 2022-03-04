Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
63 / 365
A Visitor From Afar P3040153
I saw six of these this afternoon when we went out to Point Peron. I think that it's a ruddy turnstone and in a few weeks it will probably begin its long trek back to Siberia.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3490
photos
205
followers
120
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Latest from all albums
787
60
788
61
62
789
63
790
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th March 2022 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rocks
,
beach
,
point_peron
,
ruddy_turnstone
Diana
ace
Such beautiful markings, lovely light and shot.
March 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close