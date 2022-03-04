Previous
Next
A Visitor From Afar P3040153 by merrelyn
63 / 365

A Visitor From Afar P3040153

I saw six of these this afternoon when we went out to Point Peron. I think that it's a ruddy turnstone and in a few weeks it will probably begin its long trek back to Siberia.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful markings, lovely light and shot.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise