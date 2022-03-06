Sign up
65 / 365
Burnished In Gold P3060265
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3494
photos
205
followers
120
following
17% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th March 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
backlight
JackieR
ace
Oh this is stunningly gorgeous!
March 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
