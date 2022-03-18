Sign up
77 / 365
Making The Most Of The Flowers P3181100
The rainbow lorikeets were having quite a feast in our neighbours umbrella tree.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Views
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th March 2022 4:04pm
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
rainbow_lorikeet
,
theme-depth
,
umbrella_tree
,
sixws-128
Diana
ace
Love this, just look at that tongue! Such a wonderful capture Merrelyn, there certainly is plenty to feed a few more.
March 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent timing! Open wide...
March 18th, 2022
