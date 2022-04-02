Sign up
92 / 365
Watching The Lingering Colour Of Sunset P4021658
It took a while but the colour finally arrived.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3548
photos
204
followers
106
following
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
people
,
shoalwater
narayani
It sure did!
April 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Well worth waiting for, a wonderful sight and capture.
April 2nd, 2022
summerfield
ace
that is one awesome shot, friend. i love it! aces!
April 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2022
