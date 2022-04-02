Previous
Watching The Lingering Colour Of Sunset P4021658 by merrelyn
Watching The Lingering Colour Of Sunset P4021658

It took a while but the colour finally arrived.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
It sure did!
April 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Well worth waiting for, a wonderful sight and capture.
April 2nd, 2022  
summerfield ace
that is one awesome shot, friend. i love it! aces!
April 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2022  
