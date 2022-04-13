Previous
They're Flowering Again DSC_9718 by merrelyn
They're Flowering Again DSC_9718

Both of my zygopetalum orchids are in bloom. I love the unusual colours and the fact that they have a lovely fragrance.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Krista Marson ace
that is such a unique color combo!
April 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
April 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are so gorgeous, I have not seen these here.
April 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous details
April 13th, 2022  
