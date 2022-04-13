Sign up
99 / 365
They're Flowering Again DSC_9718
Both of my zygopetalum orchids are in bloom. I love the unusual colours and the fact that they have a lovely fragrance.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3555
photos
204
followers
106
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th April 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
orchids
,
zygopetalum
Krista Marson
ace
that is such a unique color combo!
April 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
April 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous, I have not seen these here.
April 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous details
April 13th, 2022
