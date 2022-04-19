Sign up
107 / 365
Point Peron P4192785
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th April 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
point_peron
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
April 19th, 2022
