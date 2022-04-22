Previous
A Bit Of Green On Green.... P4222927 by merrelyn
A Bit Of Green On Green.... P4222927

because I didn't have time for anything else.

Our gorgeous grandies are staying for another night and we also managed to get our second Covid booster today.
I love maidenhair fern and I have a couple of patches of it in my garden.
