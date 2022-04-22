Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
110 / 365
A Bit Of Green On Green.... P4222927
because I didn't have time for anything else.
Our gorgeous grandies are staying for another night and we also managed to get our second Covid booster today.
I love maidenhair fern and I have a couple of patches of it in my garden.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3567
photos
204
followers
106
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd April 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
fern
,
garden
,
maidenhair_fern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close