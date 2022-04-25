Sign up
113 / 365
Lest We Forget
A few shots from today's Anzac Day Dawn Service in Yarloop.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
horses
anzac_day
cenotaph
dawn_service
yarloop
light_horse_brigade
Phil Sandford
ace
We will remember them
April 25th, 2022
narayani
Nice collection
April 25th, 2022
