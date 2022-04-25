Previous
Lest We Forget by merrelyn
113 / 365

Lest We Forget

A few shots from today's Anzac Day Dawn Service in Yarloop.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Merrelyn

Phil Sandford ace
We will remember them
April 25th, 2022  
narayani
Nice collection
April 25th, 2022  
