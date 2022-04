One For The Bucket List P4263206

The light changed after a shower of rain so I took my small camera for a walk. When the full rainbow appeared I hightailed it back to the caravan to get my Oly and wide angle lens.

The full rainbow was pretty special but the reflection was the icing on the cake. I was hoping that one of the many pelicans I saw earlier in the day would oblige with a swim by, but not such luck.