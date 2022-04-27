Sign up
Previous
Next
115 / 365
There Was Sunshine Before The Rain DSC_1904
It rained on and off for most of the day. We drove down to Waterfall Beach and managed to get down to the beach for a quick walk and some photos before this hit.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th April 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
denmark
,
sixws-129
,
waterfall_beach
,
william_bay
