130 / 365
He's Wearing My Shadow P5103768
I didn't notice the shadow until I uploaded the photos to my computer.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Tags
birds
shadows
garden
galahs
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and they are so cute.
May 10th, 2022
narayani
Sweet capture
May 10th, 2022
Peter Byrne
They look good all the same
May 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
May 10th, 2022
