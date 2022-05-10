Previous
Next
He's Wearing My Shadow P5103768 by merrelyn
130 / 365

He's Wearing My Shadow P5103768

I didn't notice the shadow until I uploaded the photos to my computer.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and they are so cute.
May 10th, 2022  
narayani
Sweet capture
May 10th, 2022  
Peter Byrne
They look good all the same
May 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise