It Was Worth Getting A Bit Damp P5123953

We had an early Winter blast today. The temperature didn't quite make the mid teens and drizzled nearly all day. I needed a photo so I had a drive around the beaches and ended up at Point Peron. Luckily I had my big lens with me because this fellow was sitting on the railing of the viewing platform. I was able to get quite close to him and I was hoping that he might take flight, which he did - as soon as I turned my back :(