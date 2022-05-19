Previous
Fishing AT The Point P5194445 by merrelyn
Fishing AT The Point P5194445

I was hoping that the clouds would colour up at sunset but it didn't happen. At least there was some rather nice golden hour light and the little girl fishing added to the scene.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beach scene and gorgeous colours.
May 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and so inviting looking.
May 19th, 2022  
