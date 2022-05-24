Previous
Taking A Break From Eating DSC_2374 by merrelyn
144 / 365

Taking A Break From Eating DSC_2374

The wind and rain eased today, but it was still pretty grey. I thought about replacing the sky behind these guys but I didn't like any of the replacements that I tried.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of them posing so nicely. Grey and wet here too.
May 24th, 2022  
