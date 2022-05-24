Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
144 / 365
Taking A Break From Eating DSC_2374
The wind and rain eased today, but it was still pretty grey. I thought about replacing the sky behind these guys but I didn't like any of the replacements that I tried.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3626
photos
204
followers
110
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
840
141
142
841
842
143
843
144
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Taken
24th May 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of them posing so nicely. Grey and wet here too.
May 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close