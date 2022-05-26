Sign up
146 / 365
Nearing The End DSC_0159
This lovely dyed chrysanthemum was part of a Mother's Day floral arrangement from my daughter. The other flowers have well and truly finished, so I pulled this one out and put it into a vase. It is deteriorating, but it's still very pretty.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
0
0
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th May 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colourful
,
chrysanthemum
