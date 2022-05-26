Previous
Next
Nearing The End DSC_0159 by merrelyn
146 / 365

Nearing The End DSC_0159

This lovely dyed chrysanthemum was part of a Mother's Day floral arrangement from my daughter. The other flowers have well and truly finished, so I pulled this one out and put it into a vase. It is deteriorating, but it's still very pretty.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise