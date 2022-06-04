Previous
Do You Think We're Being Watched? P6045164 by merrelyn
Do You Think We're Being Watched? P6045164

Can you see the alien looking faces in the rocky outcrops?
I'm still catching up on photos from our camping trip. This area near Kulin is known as Buckley's Breakaway. There were some really interesting rock formations.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Babs ace
Yes I can see the alien, you are definitely being watched.
June 28th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Fabulous formation
June 28th, 2022  
