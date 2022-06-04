Sign up
154 / 365
Do You Think We're Being Watched? P6045164
Can you see the alien looking faces in the rocky outcrops?
I'm still catching up on photos from our camping trip. This area near Kulin is known as Buckley's Breakaway. There were some really interesting rock formations.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3672
photos
204
followers
110
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th June 2022 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rocks
,
clouds
,
aliens
,
kulin
,
sixws-131
,
30dayswild2022
,
buckley's_breakaway
Babs
ace
Yes I can see the alien, you are definitely being watched.
June 28th, 2022
bkb in the city
Fabulous formation
June 28th, 2022
