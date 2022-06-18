Sign up
Brisbane Skyline P6185786
I have decided that Brisbane has far more interesting architecture than Perth.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3659
photos
205
followers
110
following
JackieR
ace
We went to Brisbane after a Perth visit, such contrasting atmospheres. Enjoy!!!
June 18th, 2022
