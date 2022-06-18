Previous
Brisbane Skyline P6185786 by merrelyn
Brisbane Skyline P6185786

I have decided that Brisbane has far more interesting architecture than Perth.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Merrelyn
JackieR ace
We went to Brisbane after a Perth visit, such contrasting atmospheres. Enjoy!!!
June 18th, 2022  
