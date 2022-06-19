Sign up
Previous
Next
168 / 365
We Had To Look Twice.....P6195810
to make sure that they were real. We had a delightful wander around the Brisbane Botanic Garden this morning. Graham noticed these guys resting under the palm. They are bush stone-curlews or bush thick knees.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3662
photos
205
followers
110
following
Tags
birds
,
brisbane
,
botanic_garden
,
30dayswild2022
,
bush_stone_curlew
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I thought of your dikkops when I saw these and had to share it :)
June 19th, 2022
narayani
I thought it was going to be one of Diana’s photos
June 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how gorgeous Merrelyn, thanks! I have never seen these before, love their plumage and long tails 😊
June 19th, 2022
