We Had To Look Twice.....P6195810 by merrelyn
We Had To Look Twice.....P6195810

to make sure that they were real. We had a delightful wander around the Brisbane Botanic Garden this morning. Graham noticed these guys resting under the palm. They are bush stone-curlews or bush thick knees.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana I thought of your dikkops when I saw these and had to share it :)
June 19th, 2022  
narayani
I thought it was going to be one of Diana’s photos
June 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how gorgeous Merrelyn, thanks! I have never seen these before, love their plumage and long tails 😊
June 19th, 2022  
