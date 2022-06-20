Previous
Next
River Reflections P6205975 by merrelyn
169 / 365

River Reflections P6205975

We had dinner at the Story Bridge Hotel so I took my camera and tripod with me so that I could get a few shots of the Bridge lights and reflections.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise