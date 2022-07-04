Sign up
184 / 365
We Have Lift Off P7047031
Today I caught with friends from camera club. Between coffee and lunch we took our cameras for a walk around Lake Richmond. I'd been trying to get some reflection shots of this egret and I was thrilled to catch the take off.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3681
photos
205
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
flight
,
egret
,
splash
,
lake_richmond
,
ndao5
Peter Byrne
Brilliant shot
July 4th, 2022
