We Have Lift Off P7047031 by merrelyn
184 / 365

We Have Lift Off P7047031

Today I caught with friends from camera club. Between coffee and lunch we took our cameras for a walk around Lake Richmond. I'd been trying to get some reflection shots of this egret and I was thrilled to catch the take off.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Merrelyn

Photo Details

Peter Byrne
Brilliant shot
July 4th, 2022  
