198 / 365
I'm Getting Wet Under This Roof! P7177275
It wasn't a great day for photography, but at least the galahs provided some entertainment.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
4
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3695
photos
205
followers
110
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th July 2022 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rain
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-132
,
ndao6
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely birds
July 17th, 2022
Kate
ace
That is a crowded feeder!
July 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You may need to plug those roof wholes, poor galahs lol.
July 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
You soon need a bigger roof if this continues! Beautiful shot and scene.
July 17th, 2022
