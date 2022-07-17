Previous
I'm Getting Wet Under This Roof! P7177275 by merrelyn
I'm Getting Wet Under This Roof! P7177275

It wasn't a great day for photography, but at least the galahs provided some entertainment.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely birds
July 17th, 2022  
Kate ace
That is a crowded feeder!
July 17th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You may need to plug those roof wholes, poor galahs lol.
July 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
You soon need a bigger roof if this continues! Beautiful shot and scene.
July 17th, 2022  
